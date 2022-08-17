Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ HCIC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 3,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,748. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,797 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $9,035,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 403.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,760,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.
