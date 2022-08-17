High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,518 shares in the company, valued at C$408,777.
High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 0.7 %
HWO stock opened at C$1.46 on Wednesday. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About High Arctic Energy Services
