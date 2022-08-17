High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,518 shares in the company, valued at C$408,777.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 0.7 %

HWO stock opened at C$1.46 on Wednesday. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

