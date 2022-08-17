Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 19151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

