Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

