Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys New Shares in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,147,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 177,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period.

NYSE:KMF opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

