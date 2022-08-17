Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

