Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys Shares of 16,667 iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 66,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,406,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

BATS EDEN opened at €91.37 ($93.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €88.57 and a 200-day moving average of €93.92. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($55.62) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($72.56).

