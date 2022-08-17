Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys Shares of 9,144 Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

