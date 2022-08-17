Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $1.16 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 286,689 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 305,676 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

