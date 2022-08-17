Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $603,000 in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CEM opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

