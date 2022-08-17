Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Centerspace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Centerspace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Centerspace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.9 %

CSR opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $74.99 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -121.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.