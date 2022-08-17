Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HKMPY opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

