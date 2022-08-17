Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
HKMPY opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $74.35.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.