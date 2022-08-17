HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HilleVax Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of HLVX stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a current ratio of 25.54.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($10.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.68) by ($6.38). As a group, analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.