HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,188,904 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $504.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 55.37%. As a group, analysts predict that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

