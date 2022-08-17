Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 27,096 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 27,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at $390,094,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20.

On Friday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.32 per share, with a total value of $3,892,800.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $3,880,400.00.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

