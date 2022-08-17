Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after buying an additional 532,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after purchasing an additional 404,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

