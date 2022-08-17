Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $399.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $375.00 to $399.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $325.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.25. The firm has a market cap of $334.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

