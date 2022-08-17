Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.55.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.33 and a 200-day moving average of $308.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

