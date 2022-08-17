Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

