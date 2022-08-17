Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Loop Capital lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.
Honest Price Performance
Shares of HNST opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $409.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.92. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Honest
In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $51,585.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,319.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 33,526 shares of company stock worth $106,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Honest
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Honest by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 75,054 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 145.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Honest Company Profile
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
