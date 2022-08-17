Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Horizon Global Stock Up 12.5 %
HZN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
