Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HZN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

