Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte
In other news, insider William John Scheessele acquired 10,525 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,525 shares of company stock valued at $107,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company's stock.
Humacyte Stock Performance
HUMA traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 4,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,944. The company has a current ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $508.82 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.18. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
