Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other news, insider William John Scheessele acquired 10,525 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William John Scheessele bought 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $49,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,525 shares of company stock valued at $107,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Humacyte Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 15.3% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Humacyte by 45.1% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Humacyte by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Humacyte by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUMA traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 4,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,944. The company has a current ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $508.82 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.18. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

