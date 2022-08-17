Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. 496,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,030,330. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $549.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,697,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 615,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $811,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 571,558 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.