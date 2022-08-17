Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.
Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. 496,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,030,330. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $549.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
