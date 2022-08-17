Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of TSE HUT traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.90. 2,829,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,912. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.75. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$20.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8 Mining

About Hut 8 Mining

In other Hut 8 Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$91,488.69.

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.