Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,228,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,088,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,706 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 715,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after acquiring an additional 648,791 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.