Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
NYSE H opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,088,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,706 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 715,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after acquiring an additional 648,791 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
