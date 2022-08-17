Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Hydrofarm Holdings Group

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 25,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $93,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,583.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also

