Hyperion (HYN) Price Down 15% This Week

Hyperion (HYN) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $43.51 million and $65.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

