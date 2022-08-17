Hyzon Motors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 953% compared to the average volume of 380 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HYZN. Melius cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

