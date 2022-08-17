IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 559,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of IAC by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of IAC by 27.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IAC stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. IAC has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
