Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Icahn Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Icahn Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 919.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 919.5%.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 217.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

