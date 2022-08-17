ICHI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $457,023.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00021318 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $24.86 million and approximately $457,023.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013450 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,551 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

