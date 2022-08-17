ICHI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $457,023.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00021318 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $24.86 million and approximately $457,023.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013450 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,551 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
