ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,800 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL Group stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,745. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. ICL Group has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $12.96.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.2918 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ICL Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 994,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 340,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ICL Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ICL Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,661,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 890,069 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

