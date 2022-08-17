ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICUI opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.11. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $158.60 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

