Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 1,468.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Ideal Power Price Performance

NASDAQ IPWR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,965. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power in the second quarter worth about $231,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ideal Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ideal Power Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

