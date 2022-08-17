IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.
IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of IDYA opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
