IDEX (IDEX) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $53.27 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066551 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,086,713 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.