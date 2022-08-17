IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $12.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,405. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $695.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About IDEXX Laboratories

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

