II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IIVI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on II-VI to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on II-VI to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.62.

II-VI Stock Performance

Shares of IIVI opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. II-VI has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

About II-VI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after buying an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

