II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IIVI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on II-VI to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on II-VI to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.62.
II-VI Stock Performance
Shares of IIVI opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. II-VI has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI
About II-VI
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on II-VI (IIVI)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.