Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Amy E. Tapper Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Amy E. Tapper sold 750 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $13,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

