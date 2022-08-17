Indie Asset Partners LLC Acquires 585 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.68. 119,363 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.43. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.