Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

