Indie Asset Partners LLC Invests $253,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $4,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.90. 61,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,723,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.