Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Splunk by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Splunk by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

