Indie Asset Partners LLC Trims Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,108 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma comprises about 22.2% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Royalty Pharma worth $29,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,521. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,343,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,343,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 572,267 shares of company stock worth $23,823,859. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

