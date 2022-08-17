Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $305.81

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.81 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 302.60 ($3.66). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 315 ($3.81), with a volume of 1,350,713 shares trading hands.

Indivior Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,837.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 293.85.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

