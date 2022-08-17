Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $284.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.43), with a volume of 7867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.06).

Indus Gas Trading Up 12.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.37, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of £519.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,581.82.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 2,176 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

