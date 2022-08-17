Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 670.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 670.75 ($8.10).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 593.60 ($7.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,957.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 557.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 569.51. Informa has a one year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a one year high of GBX 628 ($7.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

