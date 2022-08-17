Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $212,142,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $76,784,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

IR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 138,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,989. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

