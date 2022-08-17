Innova Price Tops $0.0337 on Exchanges (INN)

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $232,571.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

