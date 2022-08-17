Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,718.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CION traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,372. The stock has a market cap of $579.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its stake in CION Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

